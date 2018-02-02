Supermodel Kate Upton Complained About Sexual Harassment

American model and actress Kate Upton accused one of the founders of "Guess" brand designer Paul Marciano for sexual harassment, USA Today reported.

"It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director", twenty-five-year-old Upton wrote on Twiter.

Her message was accompanied by a MeToo hashtag. In this way, the model joined the online movement against sexual abuse. "Marciano should not have been allowed to use his influence in the fashion industry to sexually and emotionally harass women," Upton added later on her Instagram account.

According to the publication, the model did not specify the type of abuse that she has been subjected to. The representatives of Upton, Paul Marciano and the company have not yet commented on the allegations.

