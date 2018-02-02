Every Fourth Child has been a Victim of Online Harassment

A special e-mail on the website of the Stara Zagora District Court and its Facebook page, where teenagers can send questions and share issues related to the Internet space, was promised by the system administrator in court Stefan Chertoyanov.



Viruses, online bullying, identity theft and personal data theft, blackmailing, tracking, phishing attacks, and child pornography have been part of the topics covered in his Internet Dangers presentation. It was presented to pupils, parents, psychologists and pedagogical advisers of the first lecture of the Joint Initiative "Child Safety on the Internet" of Stara Zagora Municipality and the District Court.



According to statistics, every fourth child has been the victim of online harassment, experts said, advising adolescents if they feel threatened, attacked or blackmailed on Facebook to use the GDBOP website and anonymously tell their problem.



Milena Koleva, Regional Court President, explained that she is already working in three schools in Stara Zagora on the subject of safety in the social network. "The interest is extremely high and this provokes us to seek the cooperation of the Municipality so that more students can participate in the discussions," explained Koleva.

The idea is to have more meetings with pupils on more specific topics, the organizers explained.