15-year-old Died in a Tragic Accident in Ahtopol

15-year-old boy died in an accident during the landing of wooden materials in Ahtopol. This was announced by the Directorate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Foods in Burgas.



The report of the incident was filed on February 1 at about 2:30 pm at the Regional Office in Tsarevo.



The dead boy was involved in unloading logs from a cart. It was found that one of the trees struck the young man from Ahtopol and it fell with him on the ground. As a result of the incident, the boy died.



His body was taken to an autopsy at UMHAT-Burgas. The circumstances of the case are clarified.