At Least 12 People Died in a Military Plane Crash in China

Society » INCIDENTS | February 2, 2018, Friday // 11:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: At Least 12 People Died in a Military Plane Crash in China twitter.com

At least 12 people have died in a military plane crash in the Guizhou province, China's Mornings Post reported today, citing sources from the Chinese Air Force. The crash happened on Monday during a training flight, but details have been announced now.

There were 12 men on board, men and women, and none of them managed to save when the plane began to fall, indicating a source who wished to be anonymous. He specified that the plane was not equipped with a catapulting system, and the crew did not have time to jump with parachutes.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: military, plane, crash, China, casualties
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria