An Earthquake Shook the Shores of Indonesia

February 2, 2018, Friday
Pixabay.com

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 stood hit the coast of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, the Geophysical Institute of the United States said.

The epicenter of the quake was located 187 km south of Bitung, at a depth of 51 km. There is no evidence of destruction and injuries, nor a threat of a tsunami.

