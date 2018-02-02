Hundreds of Tourists have been Blocked in New Zealand Because of Storm
A tropical cyclone crossed the island state by destroying roads, uprooting trees and knocking down electric poles, Nova TV reported.
The storm brought heavy rains and caused serious floods. Several areas of New Zealand have declared state of emergency. Precipitation, accompanied by strong winds, will continue today, mainly on the southern island of the country.
