The Missing Child from Poland was Found in the Roma Neighborhood of Varna

The authorities found a 3-year-old child missing in Poland in the Roma neighborhood of Maksuda in Varna. It was left in Bulgaria in November. Since then, his mother, a Polish citizen, has been receiving child support in her homeland.

Following joint action by the Polish and Bulgarian police, the child's location was established. Initially, it was taken to the House of Medical and Social Care in Vinica, Bulgaria On Air reported. The woman where they found the child tells that she was left with the little boy after her son and the mother who were friends went to Poland together. The youngster is placed in a foster family after the case has reached the Child Protection Department in Varna.