British Minister: After Brexit, We Will Not Have a Customs Union with the EU

pixabay.com

Britain's Minister of International Trade, Liam Fox, said that after Brexit, his country would not participate in the EU customs union. Politico reports.

"It is hard to imagine how to be in a customs union at the same time having an independent trade policy, because we will depend on the EU and follow its trade policy," Fox said.

"We have to stand outside and take advantage of the growing markets. One of the reasons to leave the EU was to take control, and this is not possible with common external tariffs, "the minister said.

His words contradict the policy of Prime Minister Theresa May, which does not exclude the conclusion of a new customs agreement with Brussels to protect "smooth trade", which also allows Britain to conclude agreements with countries outside Europe.

