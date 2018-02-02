The EC has Allocated EUR 451mln For the Railway Line From Elin Pelin to Kostenets

The European Commission has approved the financing of the project for the modernization of the Elin Pelin-Kostenets railway line amounting to EUR 451 million. More than 51 km of railway lines and 5 railway stations covered by the route will be modernized with the funds allocated.

This is the largest railway project in OP Transport and Transport Infrastructure, as the route passes through a complex mountainous terrain. To achieve the design speeds of 160 km / h for passenger trains and 120 km / h for freight will be built over 20 km tunnels, the longest of which is 6 km. It is also planned to build more than 23 bridges and viaducts with a total length of facilities of approximately 3 km.

The section is part of the Eastern / Mediterranean railway corridor passing through the country. The implementation of the project provides modern rail transport and a fast railway connection for 53,000 inhabitants living between Elin Pelin and Kostenets.

The construction of the track is divided into 3 sections - Elin Pelin - Vakarel, Vakarel - Ihtiman and Ihtiman - Kostenets. The deadline for completing construction works is 2023.

