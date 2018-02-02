892 Schools Across the Country are Closed Due to the Flu Epidemic

892 schools across the country are closed due to a reported flu epidemic.

138 schools in Burgas District are closed today.

276 schools in Sofia-city, 40 schools in Sliven region and 71 schools in Rousse region are also in a flu holiday.

In Varna District all 122 schools will not be open on 2 February.

In 61 schools in Montana there is a flu vacation. A flu holiday was announced for 60 schools in Haskovo District and 44 schools in Yambol District. In Kyustendil district, 41 schools will not open doors either as well as 17 schools in Vratsa region.

In the district of Plovdiv there will be no classes in 15 schools in the municipality of Karlovo and in 4 schools in the municipality of Sopot.