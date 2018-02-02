The Cryptocurrency has a New Powerful Enemy - India
India has announced that it is starting to fight the cryptocurrency, Reuters reported.
"The government does not consider cryptocurrency to be a legal tender and will take all measures to eliminate the use of these crypto-agents in the financing of illegal activity or as part of a payment system," said Finance Minister Arun Djatley.
According to analysts, his statement may cause panicked sell-off of cryptocurrency. India has the fastest growing economy in the world for several years.
