A General Strike is Under Way in Finland

A general strike begins in the Finnish capital Helsinki and other cities in the country, BNR reports.

According to the organizer of the action - the Central Union of Trade Unions, public transport will stop work almost for 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the year, the conditions for receiving unemployment benefits have been tightened in the Scandinavian state. They provide that those who lose their jobs are actively involved in finding a new job, otherwise the money they receive will be reduced.


The law triggered the dissatisfaction of the Finns. Trade unions say that in many parts of the country it is not easy to find a job.
It is expected that Helsinki will not operate the subway, trams and much of the buses, the National Radio adds.

