Two Popular Russian Journalists got into a Fight During a Radio Broadcast Because of Stalin

World » RUSSIA | February 2, 2018, Friday // 10:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two Popular Russian Journalists got into a Fight During a Radio Broadcast Because of Stalin twitter.com

Two popular Russian journalists got into a fight during a radio broadcast, which was live on YouTube, BNT reported.

The swap of fists and came after a fierce debate over the role of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin during the Second World War. The host tried to calm her guests, who had been insulting one another before the fight.

The other employees of the radio entered the studio to stop the journalists. Just a few days ago, the Russian Ministry of Culture banned the broadcast of the black comedy Stalin's Death by British filmmaker Armando Ianucci. The decision came after the film was viewed beforehand by a number of politicians, historians and public figures who said it was "weak and false", BNT added.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, journalist, fight, Stalin
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria