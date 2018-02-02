Two Popular Russian Journalists got into a Fight During a Radio Broadcast Because of Stalin

Two popular Russian journalists got into a fight during a radio broadcast, which was live on YouTube, BNT reported.

The swap of fists and came after a fierce debate over the role of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin during the Second World War. The host tried to calm her guests, who had been insulting one another before the fight.

The other employees of the radio entered the studio to stop the journalists. Just a few days ago, the Russian Ministry of Culture banned the broadcast of the black comedy Stalin's Death by British filmmaker Armando Ianucci. The decision came after the film was viewed beforehand by a number of politicians, historians and public figures who said it was "weak and false", BNT added.