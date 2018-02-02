More Than 60 European Experts Discussed Opportunities of the Danube Strategy

The first expert meeting from the calendar of the Bulgarian Presidency of the European Union Strategy for the Danube Region - that of the coordinators of the priority areas, was held at Boyana Residence in Sofia on 1st of February. More than 60 experts from all 14 Member States of the Strategy, representatives of the European Commission, the Danube Transnational Programme and others took part in the forum. The event is part of the programme of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU due to the close link between the themes at macroregional and European level.

She noted that Bulgaria's participation in the Strategy is one of the most valuable and strong political commitments undertaken over the last decade. In her words, the added value for Bulgaria of this membership is the opportunity to build strong partnerships and support in the implementation of joint strategic projects between countries with the potential to contribute to more visible effects on economic development and territorial cohesion.

The event was chaired by the Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works and the National Coordinator for Danube Strategy, Denitsa Nikolova.

"The presidency of the Danube Strategy is a challenge for Bulgaria and all the countries within the scope of the Strategy because our country is now the rotating president of the EU Council. This central role is a unique opportunity for a strong European programme for achieving the objectives of the Danube Strategy, " Deputy Minister Nikolova said in her address.

According to her, in the context of shaping the new European programmes for the period after 2020, this year is crucial for making decisions on the role and impact of the Strategy on regional development along the Danube.

"Today's meeting can be used as a key platform to discuss all the challenges we face and outline the opportunities we have as key“drives” for implementing the Strategy and thus to achieve better results," said Nikolova .

She also noted the need for a constructive discussion on the revision of the Action Plan of the Strategy and the formation of the new structure that will help manage and implement the Danube Strategy. These topics will be in the focus of the Bulgarian Presidency of the European Union Strategy for the Danube Region.

Source: BNT