EU Threatens Sanctions to Stop Britain Undercutting Economy
pixabay.com
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sanctions are being threatened by the European Union to prevent Britain undermining the bloc’s economy after Brexit, The Times.
Sanctions are being threatened by the European Union to prevent Britain undermining the bloc’s economy after Brexit, The Times.
Penalties against companies that receive state subsidies and putting Britain on a tax blacklist of unco-operative jurisdictions are among proposals contained in a strategy paper published this week by the European Commission.
The plans are designed to maintain a “level playing field” and counter the risk of the UK slashing taxes or cutting red tape to attract business and investment after leaving the bloc.
- » UK and EU Set For Clash Over Citizens' Rights During Transition
- » Romanian President: EU Can’t Link Funding to Rule of Law
- » Unemployment in the Eurozone is the Lowest Since 9 Years
- » UK PM May Says She Wants Free Trade Deal with China
- » Carles Puigdemont Requests Permission to Attend Inauguration as Catalan Leader
- » French Prison Guards End Nationwide Strike
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)