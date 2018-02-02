EU Threatens Sanctions to Stop Britain Undercutting Economy

Sanctions are being threatened by the European Union to prevent Britain undermining the bloc’s economy after BrexitThe Times.
Penalties against companies that receive state subsidies and putting Britain on a tax blacklist of unco-operative jurisdictions are among proposals contained in a strategy paper published this week by the European Commission.


The plans are designed to maintain a “level playing field” and counter the risk of the UK slashing taxes or cutting red tape to attract business and investment after leaving the bloc.

