Bulgaria Officially Opened its Presidency of the Council of the EU in Brussels

Bulgaria officially opened its presidency of the Council of the European Union in Brussels, reports BTV. 2000 guests at the most prestigious art center watched the concert for the event.

The Bulgarian president cited a verse by Polish author Leopold Staff in response to European Council President Donald Tusk, who cited Ivan Vazov at the National Theater ceremony.

Europe must be not only rational but also spiritual. United Europe is a guarantor of peace, and the cultural heritage is what makes the continent unique. This was stated by President Rumen Radev at the opening of the concert.

We must realize that our common home Europe is not just sand, stone, concrete and glass, it is a spirit, and it is just the most solid foundation of our home. Europe needs to become understandable if it wants to be believe in and supported, "added Radev.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov pointed out the new challenges facing our presidency - to unite, BT tells.

We made a tricky road from Sofia to Brussels, a difficult road for years. Finally, I think every Bulgarian is happy that we are not only in Brussels, we are presiding over the EU Council. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said in his speech at the opening of the concert.

He said that while traveling to Brussels, Belgium's Prime Minister, Charles Michel, paid a visit to Moscow. The prime minister noted the need for good neighborly relations, including with the big neighbors and not only the Balkans. Let's face the challenges boldly - the junction makes the power, the prime minister urged.

The Bulgarian Presidency is important not only for the Bulgarian people but for the whole Balkans and the whole of Europe. To be happy for everything that we have suffered as people, "the Prime Minister added.

The guests, invited at the ceremony, heard performances by the Sofia philharmonic choir Vanya Moneva, the opera singer Sonia Yoncheva and the pianist Lyudmil Angelov.