Light Rain Forecast in Parts of West and Central Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures of 12-17°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 2, 2018, Friday // 09:50| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Substantial cloudiness is expected over the country today, with light rain in some parts of Western and Central Bulgaria.
Substantial cloudiness is expected over the country today, with light rain in some parts of Western and Central Bulgaria.
There will be up to moderate, in Eastern Bulgaria sometimes strong wind from south-southwest.
The maximum temperatures will be 12°C to 17°C, in Sofia around 14°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)