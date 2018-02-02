Light Rain Forecast in Parts of West and Central Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures of 12-17°C

Bulgaria: Light Rain Forecast in Parts of West and Central Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures of 12-17°C pixabay.com

Substantial cloudiness is expected over the country today, with light rain in some parts of Western and Central Bulgaria.

There will be up to moderate, in Eastern Bulgaria sometimes strong wind from south-southwest.

The maximum temperatures will be 12°C to 17°C, in Sofia around 14°C,  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

