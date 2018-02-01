Russia's Putin to Meet Palestine's Abbas on February 12 in Sochi

Russia's Putin to Meet Palestine's Abbas on February 12 in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Feb. 12, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Thursday, reported by Reuters. 

Mahmoud Abbas, Vladimir Putin, Sochi
