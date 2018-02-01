Borisov Аccused the West of Figuring Out Reasons Not to Accept Bulgaria in the Schengen Area

In his lecture in Brussels, "A New Role in the Balkans - Solutions for More Security and Better Migration Management," the Bulgarian Prime Minister said Bulgaria pays for the actions of the big players on the world stage.

He added that the prospect of integration of the Western Balkans into the European Union should be given today: "We must give a perspective to all. We can not leave like a "black hole" Kosovo, Albania or Serbia or anyone. In this case we generally won't have stability in the Balkans. "

As for Bulgaria's accession to Schengen, Borisov said:" There is a big injustice here. The best-kept border is here, billions are poured in the fence, and in practice the effect is very small. It's not fair to think of any motives that are not true just to leave Bulgaria not to be in the Schengen area.''

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is in Brussels to attend the concert on the occasion of the solemn opening of the Bulgarian EU presidency