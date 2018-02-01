Turkish Authorities have Destroyed a Channel for Luxury Cars from Bulgaria

A group of people who smuggled luxury cars from the Audi, BMW and Mercedes brands into Turkey illegally from Bulgaria was captured, the Kurdjali site 24 Rodopi reported, citing the Edirne and Turkish media prosecutors.

The vehicles are mainly from Bulgaria, but there are also Romanian ones. With a lawsuit, 99 cars are seized.

The prosecution, prepared by Adrianople's prosecutor Abdulkerim Kardash, demands the four members of the band to be punished with "imprisonment" for a period of 2 to 5 years. Detainees have been able to move 200 to 300 cars across Cape Kule and Hambazayli border crossings.

From the analysis of M.M.'s mobile phone, who had been previously detained and released, it became clear that he had sent the registration plate numbers and the pictures of the cars to persons with whom he had negotiated a sale. It is clear from the prosecution that members of the group have given 50 to 100 leva to the drivers who have passed the luxury cars in Turkey with fake documents.