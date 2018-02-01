NBA Player and his Bulgarian Wife Died in a Car Crash

One of the recognizable names in the last decade in the NBA and his wife, whose parents are Bulgarians, died in a California accident. Rasuel Butler played a total of 13 seasons for Miami, New Orleans / Oklahoma City, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago, Toronto, Indiana, Washington and San Antonio and his wife, whose full name is Leah LaBelle Vladovski, found her death last night near one of the Los Angeles neighborhoods - Studio City.

According to information from the local police, the 38-year-old veteran has lost control of his Range Rover, after which the car has hit a wall. Butler had an average of 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in a total of 809 regular season games, six times played in the League playoffs.

His wife, Leah LaBelle, was born in Canada, but her parents are Bulgarian musicians Troshan and Anastasia Vladovski, who flee communist Bulgaria in the late 1970s. They are part of the Silver Bracelets and Tonics groups. Leah's uncle is the late Chocho Vladovski from the Tangra group. She herself is a finalist in the third season of American Idol and also has a successful musical career.