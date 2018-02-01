NBA Player and his Bulgarian Wife Died in a Car Crash

Society » OBITUARIES | February 1, 2018, Thursday // 16:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NBA Player and his Bulgarian Wife Died in a Car Crash Source: Twitter

One of the recognizable names in the last decade in the NBA and his wife, whose parents are Bulgarians, died in a California accident. Rasuel Butler played a total of 13 seasons for Miami, New Orleans / Oklahoma City, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago, Toronto, Indiana, Washington and San Antonio and his wife, whose full name is Leah LaBelle Vladovski, found her death last night near one of the Los Angeles neighborhoods - Studio City.

According to information from the local police, the 38-year-old veteran has lost control of his Range Rover, after which the car has hit a wall. Butler had an average of 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in a total of 809 regular season games, six times played in the League playoffs.

His wife, Leah LaBelle, was born in Canada, but her parents are Bulgarian musicians Troshan and Anastasia Vladovski, who flee communist Bulgaria in the late 1970s. They are part of the Silver Bracelets and Tonics groups. Leah's uncle is the late Chocho Vladovski from the Tangra group. She herself is a finalist in the third season of American Idol and also has a successful musical career.

Obituaries » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NBA, player, wife, car crash, dead
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria