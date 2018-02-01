An Important Railway Line in Bulgaria will be Modernized with EU Funds

€ 471.5 million from the Cohesion Fund are invested in the development of the railway line between the towns of Elin Pelin and Kostenets. This section is part of the high-speed railway line between the two largest Bulgarian cities Sofia and Plovdiv from the east / eastern Mediterranean corridor of the TEN-T Trans-European Transport Network.

This corridor passes through eight EU countries, from Berlin to Athens, creating important rail links in the countries of Central and Southern Europe. This means a smoother journey and exchange for Bulgaria and its neighbors.

Regional Policy Commissioner Corina Krets said:

"Seamless rail links for passengers and freight will stimulate regional development in Bulgaria and contribute to building a competitive and low-carbon economy for the next generation, and I am pleased that the European Cohesion Fund is helping."

Over € 100 million from the Cohesion Fund are invested in the Sofia-Plovdiv line in the period 2007-2013 for the construction of the stretch between the towns of Septemvri and Plovdiv. The Kostenets-Septemvri section is currently being funded with EUR 151.5 million under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). After completing the construction works on the Sofia-Plovdiv line, passengers will be able to travel between the two cities in less than 80 minutes at speeds of up to 160 km / h.

