The Future of the European Industry is Decided in Sofia

Business » INDUSTRY | February 1, 2018, Thursday // 16:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Future of the European Industry is Decided in Sofia mi.government.bg

The future of industrial development in the Member States is decided in Sofia. This morning, in the capital began a discussion about the future EU policy in this area. The event is held as part of the calendar of the Bulgarian Euro-Presidency.

The first day of the forum is dedicated to the industry, BNT reported. Besides special guests and representatives of ministries from the 28 EU member states, there are representatives of the ministries of economy and small business of Switzerland and Norway. Chairman of the informal council is the Bulgarian Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov, and a special guest is the EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, Entrepreneurship, Industry and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, industry, forum, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria