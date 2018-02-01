The Future of the European Industry is Decided in Sofia

The future of industrial development in the Member States is decided in Sofia. This morning, in the capital began a discussion about the future EU policy in this area. The event is held as part of the calendar of the Bulgarian Euro-Presidency.

The first day of the forum is dedicated to the industry, BNT reported. Besides special guests and representatives of ministries from the 28 EU member states, there are representatives of the ministries of economy and small business of Switzerland and Norway. Chairman of the informal council is the Bulgarian Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov, and a special guest is the EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, Entrepreneurship, Industry and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.