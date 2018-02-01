Borisova Garden - a Greener Park, More Sports, no Cars and Noisy Places

Borisova Garden in Sofia - no cars, no noisy places and no construction. This proposes the new development plan for the oldest park in the capital, NOVA reports.



Borisova garden should become less of a entertainment and more of a green park. This includes the project, which is currently under consideration by the Sofia Municipality. It is foreseen that the space at the entrance of the park at Lake Ariana will be more spacious. There will be only one restaurant that has to return the authentic look of the place.

The park must remain a place to rest, so it is also recommended that other establishments in its territory have reduced working hours and there will be noise limitations.



The project promises that the cars will come out on the periphery and underground, where there will be over 420 car parking spots.



Apart from clean air, people in the park want silence. The project envisages reducing the working hours of the restaurants, closing some of them and possibly banning the sale of alcohol on the territory of the park.

There will also be a place for sports. The stadium of CSKA remains, but only visors can be built. There is an idea for the old Maria Luisa bathhouse to work again. However, there are private interests in the property, as in many other objects in the Borisova Garden. Plan maximum - the municipality to return all terrain.



And more about sports - this time on two wheels. The Sofia Racetrack was opened in 1928. According to the new park plan, the racetrack is there, but remains deserted. It is under the supervision of the National Sports Base. Investments have not been made for years. However, the existence of the terrain is guaranteed by the law, albeit on the verge of ruin.