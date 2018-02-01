The Bourgas Prosecutor's Office Ordered a Check on Violence Against Children in a Kindergarten

The prosecutor's office in Burgas has ordered the inspection after journalist publications about the violence against children in a kindergarten on the part of an educator, the state indictment announced.

The inspection has to establish when and where the events took place, who are the educators and who are the children who have been subjected to violence. It will also be established whether injuries are found on the body and the faces of the children, and whether their parents are aware of the case.

Witnesses are coming in. The check must be carried out within 10 days by the MoI authorities, the Social Assistance Directorate and the Child Protection Department.