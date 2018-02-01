The Wine Sector has the Fastest Return on Investments
''The wine sector has the fastest return on investments, and to be successful, you need to be consistent and work with your heart.'' This was said by Krassimir Koev, Executive Director of the Executive Agency for Vine and Wine (EALV).
Eng. Koev reported that since 2010 the vine planting in Bulgaria has increased by between 10 and 12 thousand new decares. "These are either freshly planted vineyards or rooted old ones, which have been planted new to measure Restructuring and conversion," explained Koev.
On the occasion of the Trifon Zarezan holiday, he wished everyone working in the sector health and mild winters.
