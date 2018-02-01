The Time Spent on Facebook has Decreased by 50 Million Hours a Day

Bulgaria: The Time Spent on Facebook has Decreased by 50 Million Hours a Day pixabay.com

The time Facebook users spend on the site has fallen by 50 million hours a day in the last quarter of 2017, Mark Zuckerberg announced.

The reason is that the changes that were officially announced at the beginning of this year, namely, to prioritize the posts of friends and relatives to the content of pages, media, etc, have begun to begin with little by little. Here we are talking about a reduction in "viral" videos (videos that are becoming very popular).

Zuckerberg is not worried about the data, he even thinks that this is something positive in the long run. "We are focused on making Facebook not only fun but also good for society and the well-being of people, and encouraging meaningful communication between consumers rather than passive content consumption," he said in a statement.

Facebook currently has 2.1 billion users, with 1.4 billion people using the site every day. The drop of 50 million hours a day means that each user has shortened their time in the network by about 2 minutes.

