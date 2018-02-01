Anti-Jewish Sentiment in the UK is Getting Stronger

Anti-Jewish moods are spreading in the UK, a charity organization said today, they offer security advice to Jewish communities, Reuters reported.

"Community Service Trust" said that partly the reason lies in the alleged anti-Jewish feelings in the ranks of the opposition Labor party, but overall the change reflects the overall strengthening of anti-Semitism in the country.

Altogether, 1382 anti-Semitic events have been reported in the UK last year, or an increase of 3 per cent compared to the previous year 2016, which was the highest ever. The number of violence-related events has risen by 34 per cent, reaching 145 attacks. Most of the cases, however, involve insults directed at Jews in public places.

