Russia has Thwarted an Attack Planned for Election Day
Russia's Federal Security Service reported killing a suspected member of the Islamic State group preparing a terrorist assault in the city of Nizhny Novgorod on the day of the presidential election next month, news agencies said.
The FSS said the man had resisted detention and was neutralized by security forces. In his home, firearms, ammunition, and explosive devices were found. According to the FSS, he was a citizen of one of the former Soviet republics.
