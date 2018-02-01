Russia has Thwarted an Attack Planned for Election Day

World » RUSSIA | February 1, 2018, Thursday // 14:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Russia has Thwarted an Attack Planned for Election Day Source: Twitter

Russia's Federal Security Service reported killing a suspected member of the Islamic State group preparing a terrorist assault in the city of Nizhny Novgorod on the day of the presidential election next month, news agencies said.

The FSS said the man had resisted detention and was neutralized by security forces. In his home, firearms, ammunition, and explosive devices were found. According to the FSS, he was a citizen of one of the former Soviet republics.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, thwarted, attack, election day
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria