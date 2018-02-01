A Bus Killed Three People at a Stop in Istanbul
Source: Twitter
Three people died after a bus from Istanbul's public transport crashed into a stop at the Yusukur Kardartal. According to initial data, two women and one man are killed. There are also injured.
The area is open for the movement of people and cars. According to eyewitnesses, the cause of the incident is the speed at which the bus moved.
