EUR 1500 Fine in Greece if you Smoke in the Car
February 1, 2018, Thursday
Source: Pixabay
Greece's health ministry has asked the police to stigmatize punishment for citizens who smoke in their cars or in the presence of children.
The request was made on the basis of the Law on the banning of cigarette smoking in public places. The law provides for a fine of 1,500 euros for everybody who smokes in his private car and 3,000 euros for smoking in an official or state car.
