Parliament Extended the Powers of the Ombudsman

MPs adopted at first reading amendments to the Ombudsman Act, which would replace the secret vote for the post.

165 MPs voted in favor of the changes. MPs also decided to add previous human rights experience to the job requirements.

The amendments provide for the Ombudsman to be able to make suggestions and recommendations to the Council of Ministers and the National Assembly to sign and ratify international instruments in the field of human rights. It is also proposed that the Ombudsman may make suggestions and recommendations to protect the rights of citizens and private individuals.

This gives the Ombudsman the power to protect the rights of citizens in actions and omissions by the private sector.