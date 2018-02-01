An Earthquake Hit the Austrian Alps

An earthquake hit the Austrian Alps. The quake was 4 on the Richter scale, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

The natural phenomenon is registered at 37 km from the capital of Liechtenstein Vaduz, as the earthquake reached a depth of 1 km. The earthquake struck just before 02:50 local time. There is no information about injured people or material damage.

