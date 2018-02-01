Antique Piano in Bus Station of Burgas

The old piano of a popular British brand became part of the interior of the South Bus Station - one of the entrance gates of Bourgas, whose threshold exceeds thousands of guests every year.

The musical instrument is bought by the municipality. The piano has already been restored, tuned and awaits lovers of piano art in the foyer of the South Bus Station, the mayor said.

The idea of ​​placing musical instruments in public places is a worldwide practice that enjoys tremendous interest and approval. They create a pleasant atmosphere and mood.

Nearly a year ago, Sir Elton John gave a piano to London's St Pancras Station, where travelers from all over the world can play.

The first Burgas public piano is available to anyone who has the skill and the desire to play.

The municipality searches for other old tools to deploy to other key locations in the city.