A Student in the 10th Grade was Arrested for Attempted Murder of a Security Guard

Society » INCIDENTS | February 1, 2018, Thursday // 11:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Student in the 10th Grade was Arrested for Attempted Murder of a Security Guard Pixabay.com

Student in the 10th grade was detained for 72 hours for attempted murder in Varna. The offense is committed in conjunction with another person being sought.

The attack was committed on January 28 about 2 am after midnight. The police received a signal about a fight in the area of ​​the Akatsite bus stop. On site, a 36-year-old security guard has been found to be injured. The young man had inflicted stab wounds in his legs and chest. He was in a hospital. The District Prosecutor's Office in Varna will file a request for a permanent detention order.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: attempted murder, student, fight
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria