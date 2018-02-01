A Student in the 10th Grade was Arrested for Attempted Murder of a Security Guard
Student in the 10th grade was detained for 72 hours for attempted murder in Varna. The offense is committed in conjunction with another person being sought.
The attack was committed on January 28 about 2 am after midnight. The police received a signal about a fight in the area of the Akatsite bus stop. On site, a 36-year-old security guard has been found to be injured. The young man had inflicted stab wounds in his legs and chest. He was in a hospital. The District Prosecutor's Office in Varna will file a request for a permanent detention order.
