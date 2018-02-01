Turkish Airplanes Killed 49 Kurdish Fighters

Turkish military aircraft hit 19 targets at Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Seberan Iraq on Monday, Reuters reported, citing the Turkish Air Force. PKK hideouts, warehouses, and positions of fire are being destroyed, believed to be preparing an attack on the Turkish border.

Turkey launched a massive operation against the Kurds ten days ago. It is called "Olive Branch".

Tags: turkey, Kurds, operation
