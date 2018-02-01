Moscow: Patriarch Kiril will Visit Bulgaria on March 3rd

Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Cyril will visit Bulgaria in early March. This is what the spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zaharova said.

"The visit of the patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill is planned for the 140th anniversary of the liberation of Bulgaria from the Ottoman yoke as a result of the Russo-Turkish War of Liberation (1877-1878). The program of the visit is being prepared, "Zaharova said. She said that Russia and Bulgaria "generally have active contacts with parliaments, churches and different institutions"

"Cooperation at the regional level is fruitful, there is progress in trade and economic ties," added the spokesman for the Russian MFA. The celebrations dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the liberation of Bulgaria began in 2017 and their peak will be on March 3, when the San Stefano Peace Treaty was signed, which returned the country to the political map of the world, finally releasing it from the Turkish slavery.