Man was Killed After a Crash Between Train with Congressmen and a Garbage Truck

Society » INCIDENTS | February 1, 2018, Thursday // 10:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Man was Killed After a Crash Between Train with Congressmen and a Garbage Truck twitter.com

One man was killed in a train crash with Republican party congressmen and a garbage truck in the United States, the World Agencies have reported.

The news was confirmed by the White House. The victim is a rider on the truck, and his companion is seriously injured.
The congressmen traveled to a seminar. The crash happened in Virginia. Among the injured are a Minnesota congressman who may have suffered a concussion, as well as a Tennesse congressman who has body injuries.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: congressmen, train, garbage truck, crash
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria