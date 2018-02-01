Man was Killed After a Crash Between Train with Congressmen and a Garbage Truck
The news was confirmed by the White House. The victim is a rider on the truck, and his companion is seriously injured.
One man was killed in a train crash with Republican party congressmen and a garbage truck in the United States, the World Agencies have reported.
The congressmen traveled to a seminar. The crash happened in Virginia. Among the injured are a Minnesota congressman who may have suffered a concussion, as well as a Tennesse congressman who has body injuries.
