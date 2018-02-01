11 People Died in a Fire in Japan

Society » INCIDENTS | February 1, 2018, Thursday // 10:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 11 People Died in a Fire in Japan twitter.com

At least 11 people were killed in a fire in a shelter in the Japanese city of Sapporo. Victims are homeless. The building was owned by an organization assisting poor and elderly people. Five other residents of the social center were rescued by firefighters, three of whom were injured. The police still have no version of the incident.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, Japan, casualties
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria