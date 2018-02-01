11 People Died in a Fire in Japan
At least 11 people were killed in a fire in a shelter in the Japanese city of Sapporo. Victims are homeless. The building was owned by an organization assisting poor and elderly people. Five other residents of the social center were rescued by firefighters, three of whom were injured. The police still have no version of the incident.
