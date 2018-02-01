New Protest of Kardzhali Farmers
Farmers are asking for a change in the way subsidies, higher milk prices and state aid are needed to cover the difference between the purchase price and the cost of milk.
New protest of the Kardzhali breeders within a week.
At the moment it is bought between BGN 0.50-0.60 per liter at cost, according to the breeders - BGN 0.72.
Their protest is scheduled for 11.00h again on the road to Makaza near Momchilgrad, where they protested last Thursday.
