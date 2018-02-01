Today is the official opening of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the European Union in Brussels. It will be attended by President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

In the framework of his visit, the President will be accepted by the King of Belgium, Philippe. Head of State Rumen Radev will also talk to representatives of the Bulgarian community in Belgium.

The meeting will be attended by Vice President Iliyana Yotova.

During the day, Prime Minister Borisov will also meet with representatives of the European Investment Bank and will take part in a discussion on the new role played by the Balkans and the migration issue, organized by the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

The President and the Prime Minister will attend a solemn concert that officially celebrates the opening of the Bulgarian Euro-Presidency in Brussels.