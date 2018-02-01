Protests in Support of Pirin National Park Continue
Protests in support of Pirin National Park continue.
Runners from 10 of the cities which protest will run over 440 km.
Today's protest is expected to involve people over 20 cities from Bulgaria and abroad.
Their demands remain unchanged - to annul the decision of the Council of Ministers for construction in Pirin and the resignation of the environmental minister Neno Dimov.
