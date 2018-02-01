Higher Levels of Particulate Matter are Expected in Sofia

An increase in the levels of fine particulate matter in air is expected. Given the norm of 50 mg per cu m, the expected increase will be in the range from 51 to 100 mg per cu m, the municipality of Sofia said.

It invited people to use public transport instead of their cars in order to limit air pollution. By walking, people are advised to choose a route off the major boulevards. Households with wood and coal heating are invited to use, if possible, electrical appliances or other cleaner heating.

Due to appropriate weather conditions, the municipality has ordered additional machine sweep and cleaning on the streets.