12 Years Imprisonment for a Father who Regularly Raped and Abused his Daughter

12 years of imprisonment under a strict regime received a father who has been raping and abusing his under-14 year old daughter, the press office of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office in Varna announced.

The 50-year-old man from the village of Okorsh, near Silistra, has demanded that his case be dealt with under a reduced court hearing to reduce his sentence by one-third.

The composition of the Silistra District Court has joined this effective punishment and a suspended sentence of 2 months and 10 days.

A civil claim of BGN 5000 is also admitted.