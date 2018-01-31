A Branch of the National Academy of Arts will be Opened in Burgas

Bulgaria: A Branch of the National Academy of Arts will be Opened in Burgas

The government adopted a decree to open a branch of the National Academy of Arts in Burgas. The decision was taken on the proposal of the management of the higher school and on the basis of a project evaluated by the National Evaluation and Accreditation Agency.

In the branch of the Academy, 300 students from the professional field "Fine Arts" will be trained to acquire bachelor's and master's degrees. The opening of the branch is justified by the expressed public need for creative personnel in a municipality like Burgas - a cultural center with many young people, with dynamically developing tourism, production and services.

The existence of a structure of the higher school will contribute to the satisfaction of the needs of creative professionals - specialists in the field of fine and applied arts, design, conservation, restoration and art science.

The training process will be provided by the main professors in the academy, with 10 additional lecturers appointed under the project. For the needs of the subsidiary Burgas Municipality provides over 1050 sq. M of renovated building in Bourgas East port complex. 

National Academy of Art, branch, Burgas
