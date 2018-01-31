Student Credits for BGN 50 Million with State Guarantee
The Government issued a state guarantee of up to BGN 50 million under the Student and PhD Students Loan Act for 2018 for new loans granted during the budget year. Financial support consists of guaranteeing principal and interest on credit obligations.
On the basis of the decision, the Minister of Education and Science signs on behalf of the Government the agreements for issuing a state guarantee for granting loans under the LCF in 2018 with the five banks signing the standard contract - "DSK Bank" EAD, "Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)" EAD, Allianz Bank Bulgaria AD, Eurobank Bulgaria AD and First Investment Bank AD.
The contracted credits under the law of the Bulgarian Insurance Supervisory Commission during the previous years are guaranteed by the state till their full repayment.
