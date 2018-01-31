Bulgarian Citizen Arrested in Germany for Human Trafficking

Crime | January 31, 2018, Wednesday // 16:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Citizen Arrested in Germany for Human Trafficking Source: iNews.bg

A Bulgarian citizen was apprehended in Germany for involvement in a trafficking group. This was done during a police operation in Berlin, Bremen, North Rhine-Westphalia and Saxony, BNT reported.

Two people are arrested in the capital - one is a 53-year-old Bulgarian citizen, the other 43-year-old Turkish citizen. The two are suspected of being part of an international group that moves migrants in trucks on a so-called Balkan route to Germany. More than 200 representatives of the order and law took part in the action.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, human trafficking, Germany
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria