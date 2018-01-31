Bulgarian Citizen Arrested in Germany for Human Trafficking

A Bulgarian citizen was apprehended in Germany for involvement in a trafficking group. This was done during a police operation in Berlin, Bremen, North Rhine-Westphalia and Saxony, BNT reported.

Two people are arrested in the capital - one is a 53-year-old Bulgarian citizen, the other 43-year-old Turkish citizen. The two are suspected of being part of an international group that moves migrants in trucks on a so-called Balkan route to Germany. More than 200 representatives of the order and law took part in the action.