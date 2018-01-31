GERB and BSP Quarreled Because of Communism in History School Books

GERB and BSP entered a dispute at the beginning of today's plenary session on the study of communism in history textbooks in Bulgaria.

The ruling party condemned with a declaration the resignation requested by the Bulgarian Socialist Party to the Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev because he was firm about the decision students to "study the bloody history of communism in Bulgaria".

"Mr. Minister, the comrades on the left can not forgive you, in Bulgaria the BSP accepts with pride all the history of the Bulgarian Communist Party, massacres, mass killings and concentration camps, destroying the elite," said Galya Zaharieva from GERB, quoted by Darik Radio. According to her, BSP obviously has problems with democracy.

On behalf of GERB, Zaharieva declared full support to Minister Valchev and his team. "We will not let cover the criminal past, history must be taught as it is, no balance can be found between the victims and their executioners," the statement said.

Valeriy Zhabljanov of the BSP advised GERB to go through internal catharsis to reach the democratic purity that all MPs are calling for, as the leadership of both the parliamentary group and the GERB party itself are involved with the former Communist regime.

"The BSP has not resorted to, and did not tolerate, a violation of the constitution as a way of imposing democracy," Zhablyanov said, then returned to Delyan Dobrev's unresolved resignation and the yesterday's opinion of the Constitutional Court on the case.