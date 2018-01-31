The Times: Wildlife Pays Price for Budget Breaks in Bulgaria

Skiers are unwittingly contributing to the destruction of one of Europe’s last wildernesses, home to brown bears, grey wolves and the lesser spotted eagle, according to a conservation charity.

About 150,000 Britons a year ski in the relatively cheap resort of Bansko in Bulgaria’s Pirin National Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site whose glacial lakes, ancient forests and alpine meadows support an array of wildlife, including 45 species of mammals. It costs about £2,000 for a family of four to ski in Bansko for a week, compared with £5,500 in Courchevel in France.

WWF, the conservation group, says that the Bulgarian government is planning a major expansion of the resort, including 333km of new slopes and 113km of ski lifts.

Bulgaria’s environment ministry says that the expansion is needed to boost winter tourism and amounts to construction in only two per cent of the 400sq km park.