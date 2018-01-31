Unemployment in the Eurozone is the Lowest Since 9 Years
Източник: pixabay
Unemployment in the eurozone has remained at the lowest levels for the past nine years, аccording to the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) published on Wednesday 31 January.
It is clear that in December 2017 unemployment in the euro area countries was 8.7%, the lowest level since January 2009.
At the same time, Eurostat reports that inflation is still low. In January it was 1.3%, well below the target of the European Central Bank for 2% inflation.
